Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Position Lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,580 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total value of $137,331.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,884.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $871,839.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,970.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,270 shares of company stock valued at $20,727,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $114.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.58 and a 1-year high of $120.65.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 45.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

