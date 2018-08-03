Brink’s (BCO) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
BCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.
NYSE:BCO opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.77.
In other Brink’s news, SVP Rohan Pal sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $101,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael F. Beech sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $363,848.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,280 shares of company stock worth $2,641,009. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
About Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.
