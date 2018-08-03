Brink’s (BCO) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

BCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Get Brink's alerts:

NYSE:BCO opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 46.24%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brink’s news, SVP Rohan Pal sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $101,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael F. Beech sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $363,848.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,280 shares of company stock worth $2,641,009. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.