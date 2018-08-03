Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BWB. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares traded down $0.11, hitting $12.55, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $13.87.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack acquired 2,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $25,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth $21,102,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth $4,575,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth $4,046,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth $3,588,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth $3,326,000. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits.

