Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 49,808 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,808 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of Leidos worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.65. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.