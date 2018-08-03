Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,680 Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Roper Technologies opened at $296.55 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $227.31 and a 1-year high of $312.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.86, for a total value of $893,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,358.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $2,751,193. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

