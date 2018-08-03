Braemar Hotel & Resorts (BHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Braemar Hotel & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $121.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.22 million.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts traded down $0.15, hitting $11.60, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,788. Braemar Hotel & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $369.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Braemar Hotel & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on BHR. ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

In related news, insider Mark Nunneley sold 97,603 shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,049,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

