Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $452,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18,644.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 46,636,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after acquiring an additional 46,388,086 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24,164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,933 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $417,430,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,782.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,660,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $326,808,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF opened at $259.39 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $222.12 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

