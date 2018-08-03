Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 2,120 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $164,177.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $5,269,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,214,690.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. ValuEngine downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.62.

ALNY stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 14.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.76 and a 52 week high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.96 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 565.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

