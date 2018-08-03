Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $41,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,913.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,146,393 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $216,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,467 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $169,704,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $70,796,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 16,026.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 373,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 370,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 245,258.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 358,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $67,500,000 after acquiring an additional 358,078 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale opened at $221.12 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $224.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total value of $586,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total transaction of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,089.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,491 shares of company stock worth $8,099,027 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.42 to $188.91 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.61.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

