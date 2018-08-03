Bp Plc Sells 1,500 Shares of NetEase Inc (NTES)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetEase from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of NetEase from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.08.

Shares of NTES opened at $255.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $222.32 and a 1-year high of $377.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 17.46%. equities analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

