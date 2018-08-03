Bp Plc Has $1.78 Million Position in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Bp Plc increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $141,945,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 100.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $71,409,000 after purchasing an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $30,588,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Splunk by 64.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 717,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $70,567,000 after purchasing an additional 281,862 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,776,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,092,000 after purchasing an additional 258,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 32,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $3,884,687.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,555,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $484,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,440,878.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,665 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Splunk opened at $102.93 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

