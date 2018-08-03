Bp Plc Acquires Shares of 18,000 Genuine Parts (GPC)

Bp Plc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 46,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 52,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In related news, insider James R. Neill sold 512 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total transaction of $50,145.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,438.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.