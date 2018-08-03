Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Holdings Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $227,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $274,000. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $1,312,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties opened at $128.90 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.73). Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXP. ValuEngine cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Boston Properties from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.86.

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

