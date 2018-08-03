Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $37,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,175.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,050.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,172.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,033.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,630.56 and a 52 week high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Booking had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

