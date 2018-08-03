Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,116,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking opened at $2,033.07 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,630.56 and a 1-year high of $2,228.99. The company has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,050.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,172.87.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

