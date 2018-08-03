Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Position Decreased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 152,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,033.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,630.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.68 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,175.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booking from $2,222.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Booking from $2,240.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,172.87.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

