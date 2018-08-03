BOK Financial’s (BOKF) Hold Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BOKF. Wedbush boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered BOK Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.85.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.21. 1,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $394.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. BOK Financial’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II acquired 2,100 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,723.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,542.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick E. Piper sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $1,336,252.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,053.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 598.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. KHP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

