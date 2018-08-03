Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boingo Wireless updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.16)-($0.09) EPS and its FY18 guidance to ($0.36)-($0.24) EPS.

Boingo Wireless stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $32.99.

In other Boingo Wireless news, insider Dawn Callahan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,369. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $403,403.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 383,729 shares of company stock worth $8,852,718. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

