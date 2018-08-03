Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.16)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $60-$64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.89 million.Boingo Wireless also updated its FY18 guidance to ($0.36)-($0.24) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

Boingo Wireless traded down $4.20, hitting $28.66, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 49,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $970.97 million, a P/E ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 20,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $506,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $403,403.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,852,718 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

