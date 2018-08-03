BofI (BOFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,522,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 657,033 shares.The stock last traded at $41.85 and had previously closed at $39.64.

BOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised BofI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on BofI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BofI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens set a $46.00 target price on BofI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BofI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other BofI news, Director John Gary Burke sold 57,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,368,305.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,493,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BofI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,391,000 after acquiring an additional 296,440 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BofI by 3,422.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BofI by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,463,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of BofI by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 657,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BofI by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BofI Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

