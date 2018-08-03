Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Ross now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOD. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $568.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.49 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,975,000 after buying an additional 57,563 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $202,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $2,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2018, Gladstone Commercial has paid 159 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

