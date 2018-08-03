BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 12,901 Shares of ASML Holding NV (ASML)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ASML to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.43.

ASML stock opened at $215.82 on Friday. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $148.95 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. ASML had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

