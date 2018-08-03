BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in New Relic Inc (NEWR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,805 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $23,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $102.86 on Friday. New Relic Inc has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 0.77.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CRO Erica Schultz sold 24,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $2,114,900.88. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 44,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,544.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,401,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,609 shares of company stock worth $31,978,521 in the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.35.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

