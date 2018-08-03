BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.27 Million Holdings in DSW Inc. (DSW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in DSW were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DSW by 45.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 138,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 43,346 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of DSW during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSW by 45.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,575,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 491,204 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of DSW by 5,644.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,301,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSW by 272.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 44,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $49,921.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,785 shares in the company, valued at $300,163.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSW opened at $27.74 on Friday. DSW Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. DSW had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $712.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that DSW Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 20th. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSW. TheStreet upgraded shares of DSW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DSW in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

