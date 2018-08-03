BMO Capital Markets Increases AMETEK (AME) Price Target to $93.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

AME stock opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $674,630. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 46.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 245,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,641,000 after acquiring an additional 77,673 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 437,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 41.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 218,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 63,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

