Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (BKEP) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:BKEP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 6735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock had a net margin of 8.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -644.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKEP. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 target price on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 285.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86,599 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 2.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,068,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,225,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,457,000 after purchasing an additional 49,942 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company's Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

