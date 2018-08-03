BlueCoin (BLU) Tops One Day Volume of $790.00

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One BlueCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. BlueCoin has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $790.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.09 or 0.02789583 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012722 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000753 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004800 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002866 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000098 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001252 BTC.

About BlueCoin

BLU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official website is www.bluecoin.io . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

BlueCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

