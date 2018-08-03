Blue Apron (APRN) Receives Hold Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Apron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Blue Apron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Blue Apron from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Blue Apron from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.06.

Shares of APRN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.16. 8,582,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,945. The firm has a market cap of $463.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -1.09. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 155.60% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. Blue Apron’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. research analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Apron news, General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at $48,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $33,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,698. 56.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. OZ Management LP raised its position in Blue Apron by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Blue Apron by 74.7% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,882,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

