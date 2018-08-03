BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR) Stock Price Up 6.9% on Strong Earnings

Shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $37.65 and last traded at $37.15. Approximately 849,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 408,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

The information services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. BLUCORA INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get BLUCORA INC Common Stock alerts:

BCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum set a $47.00 price objective on BLUCORA INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BLUCORA INC Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Sidoti lowered BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.21.

In other BLUCORA INC Common Stock news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 35,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $1,032,094.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,144,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John David Palmer sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $217,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,167. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for BLUCORA INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLUCORA INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.