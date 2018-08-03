BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BLUCORA INC Common Stock were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 35,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,032,094.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,392 shares in the company, valued at $18,144,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Clendening sold 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $2,975,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 672,564 shares in the company, valued at $25,328,760.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,120 shares of company stock worth $4,225,167. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock opened at $35.75 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.14. BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. BLUCORA INC Common Stock had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that BLUCORA INC Common Stock will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

