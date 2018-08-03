Blox (CDT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $377,542.00

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Blox has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blox token can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Gatecoin and Mercatox. Blox has a market capitalization of $13.19 million and approximately $377,542.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003506 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00373278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00187035 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000202 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Blox Profile

Blox launched on March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,829,084 tokens. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blox’s official website is blox.io . The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blox

Blox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, BigONE, HitBTC, Mercatox and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

