BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 99,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 433.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. JMP Securities upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

CPSS stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $99.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.79 million. analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.