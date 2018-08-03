BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stake Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.22% of BlackRock worth $976,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $672.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $623.00 to $614.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.67.

NYSE:BLK opened at $475.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $408.62 and a fifty-two week high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 38.97%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $3.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.97%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $530.95 per share, with a total value of $530,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total value of $10,051,866.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,098,328 shares in the company, valued at $557,588,175.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $1,506,850 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

