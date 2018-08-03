Blackline (BL) Trading 5.2% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $46.25 and last traded at $45.54. 553,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 472,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Blackline had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $55.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other Blackline news, Director Sumeru (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,500,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $140,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Chris Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $735,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,590,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,106,800 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Blackline during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Blackline during the second quarter worth $206,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Blackline during the second quarter worth $214,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Blackline by 47.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Blackline during the first quarter worth $229,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.08 and a beta of -0.57.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

