Blackbaud (BLKB) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.04 and last traded at $97.99. Approximately 25,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 288,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.46.

BLKB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Blackbaud from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $212,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,745. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

