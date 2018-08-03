Black Knight (BKI) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Black Knight to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Knight Equity restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Black Knight to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Shares of Black Knight traded down $0.45, reaching $52.60, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,357. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.21 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. equities analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $1,598,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $211,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

