Black Knight (BKI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Knight Equity reissued a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Black Knight to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Black Knight from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Black Knight from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Black Knight from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.45.

BKI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 363,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,842. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $1,412,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

