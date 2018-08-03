BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.10 Million

Brokerages expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce sales of $262.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $265.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $247.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $287.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “$63.80” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 347,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,678. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Noah A. Elbogen sold 5,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $287,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lon Ledwith sold 10,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $564,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,269 shares of company stock valued at $9,132,398. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,750,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2,020,383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 121,223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

