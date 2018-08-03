Bitcoin Instant (BTI) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Bitcoin Instant (CURRENCY:BTI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Bitcoin Instant coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Instant has traded flat against the US dollar. Bitcoin Instant has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Instant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Instant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003475 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00379421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00188409 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000203 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013140 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant Coin Profile

Bitcoin Instant Coin Trading

Bitcoin Instant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Instant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Instant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Instant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Instant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Instant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.