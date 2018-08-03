Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Cap of $12.67 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $733.64 or 0.09813527 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, C2CX, Koineks and BitBay. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion and $347.86 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,485.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016183 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.02075678 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016785 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00080765 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005660 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001177 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001093 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,273,575 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Braziliex, cfinex, QBTC, Crex24, CoinBene, BitForex, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, BtcTrade.im, Bit2C, SouthXchange, Livecoin, ZB.COM, Kuna, Bitso, bitFlyer, Coinfloor, Bitfinex, Bibox, QuadrigaCX, The Rock Trading, Coinrail, CryptoBridge, BTC Trade UA, Korbit, OKEx, WEX, Coinsquare, Coinbe, Cryptohub, xBTCe, Fatbtc, B2BX, Independent Reserve, Bleutrade, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Koinim, Cryptopia, Bitsane, Zebpay, Buda, Coinnest, BX Thailand, RightBTC, CoinFalcon, OKCoin International, Coinroom, Iquant, Kucoin, Coindeal, Coinsuper, DSX, Bit-Z, DragonEX, ACX, TOPBTC, CoinEgg, Zaif, Binance, GOPAX, Quoine, Koinex, Coinhub, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BitMarket, BigONE, Bithumb, Coinbase Pro, Gatecoin, CoinEx Market, Bitinka, OTCBTC, Cryptomate, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, BitBay, Tidex, Vebitcoin, MBAex, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, ChaoEX, Bisq, Qryptos, Mercado Bitcoin, CoinEx, EXX, Liqui, Bitstamp, Upbit, CoinTiger, C2CX, BTC Markets, Huobi, Ovis, BTCC, Kraken, Trade By Trade, FCoin, CEX.IO, Indodax, Negocie Coins, fex, Allcoin, BiteBTC, Exrates, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, Koineks, Coinone, COSS, Bittrex, HitBTC and Bitbank. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.