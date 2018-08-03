BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Trading Up -0.8%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) was up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 14,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 568,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.19.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 392.09%. analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 42,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $265,305.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,971. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

