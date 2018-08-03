BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Sets New 12-Month High at $167.92

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $167.92 and last traded at $165.03, with a volume of 934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECH. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Argus began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price objective on BIO-TECHNE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter valued at $3,721,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,969 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.