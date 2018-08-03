Binance Coin (BNB) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $56.00 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $13.99 or 0.00187300 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Gate.io, Binance and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003480 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00385489 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013188 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.16 or 0.07470772 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 192,443,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,512,523 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bancor Network, IDEX, FCoin, LBank, Exrates and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

