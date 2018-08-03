Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV) Holdings Reduced by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5,069.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

BGFV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

In other news, Director Sandra N. Bane sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,402.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $79,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods opened at $5.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.89 million, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of -0.69. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $239.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.73 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. equities research analysts anticipate that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

