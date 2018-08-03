Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Shares Down 8.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares were down 8.1% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 912,116 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 773,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $239.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.73 million.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGFV. ValuEngine raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

In other news, Director Sandra N. Bane sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,402.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $79,032. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5,069.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $138.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.