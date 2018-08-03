Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

BGFV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

BGFV opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $239.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.73 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. equities research analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra N. Bane sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,402.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $79,032. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5,069.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $155,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $168,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

