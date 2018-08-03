Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $7.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Big 5 Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

BGFV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 6,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,031. The company has a market cap of $126.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of -0.69. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $239.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.73 million. equities research analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra N. Bane sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,402.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $79,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,121,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 158,613 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 39.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 88,740 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

