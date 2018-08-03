BidaskClub Upgrades Enstar Group (ESGR) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Enstar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR traded down $5.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.30. 17,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.74. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $183.85 and a 12-month high of $237.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $261.51 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

