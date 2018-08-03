BidaskClub Downgrades Radware (RDWR) to Buy

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

RDWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Radware from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Radware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Radware stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. 15,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,397. Radware has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.50, a PEG ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Radware had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

