BidaskClub Downgrades AXT (AXTI) to Sell

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

AXTI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet cut AXT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AXT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,141. AXT has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $297.76 million, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. AXT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. AXT’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

